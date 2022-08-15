Fantasy Baseball: Week 18 Waiver Wire

We have entered the final stretch of the fantasy season. By now, it might be clear if you have a chance to win your league or if you have turned your focus toward your football draft. If you find yourself looking for an edge to push you into the playoffs or add to a category, I have five names for you to consider.

Brady Singer – SP – Royals (35.6% ESPN)

Past Five Starts: 1.67 ERA, 0.86 WHIP, 10.6 K/9

After starting the year in the bullpen, Singer rejoined the rotation in May with mixed results early on. Since mid-June, Singer has settled in allowing four or less runs in each start. No, that’s not remarkable but he’s flashed excellence at times with two one-hit outings over his past four starts.

Brady Singer, K'ing the Side.



And ⚔️⚔️ pic.twitter.com/psRZZtgOFj — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) August 14, 2022

Singer’s 9.26 K/9 is around his career average while his 2.16 BB/9 is a career-low. Limiting hard contact is something he still needs to iron out as his 10.6% barrel rate is double his 2021 number. Finding starting pitching this time of the year is difficult and Singer’s pedigree gives me hope that there’s still some upside in 2022.