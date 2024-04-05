Fantasy Baseball Two-Start SP Streaming Options: April 8 – 14

Next Week’s Best Two-Start Streaming Options

Reynaldo Lopez (ATL) – vs. Mets, at Marlins – 20%

The question with Lopez coming into the year concerned his ability to successfully go from reliever to starter. He earned the fifth-starter role for the Braves with a strong spring, and, if his first outing of the season this past Monday against the White Sox was any indication, Lopez will more than stabilize the backend of the Atlanta rotation this season.

Reynaldo López, Dirty 80mph Curveball…and Sword. ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/T8Cr8fHr7M — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) April 3, 2024

On Monday, Lopez limited his former club in Chicago to just one run on four hits and two walks across six frames. He struck out five while firing 82 pitches and sitting right in the mid-90s with his fastball. The Mets certainly bring a bit more offensive punch than the White Sox, but both they and the Marlins have come out of the gate struggling.

Reese Olson (DET) – at Pirates, vs. Twins – 19% Rostered

Coming into spring, Olson was on the radar for many after he posted a 3.99 ERA. 1.12 WHIP, and 103-to-33 K/BB across 103.2 innings as a rookie last year.

He earned a rotation spot for the Tigers during Spring Training and kept his rhythm going in his season debut this past Monday against the Mets. Olson worked 5.2 innings in that road start, surrendering no runs on only three hits and two walks while striking out three. He kept the Mets’ bats off balance, inducing a ton of weak contact and just four (25%) hard-hit balls per Statcast.

The Tigers have their rotation thrown out of whack a bit due to multiple weather-related cancellations this week. However, Olson should be in line for bouts with the Pirates and Twins next week.

Javier Assad (CHC) – at Padres, at Mariners – 7% Rostered

The Cubs are dealing with multiple injuries in the starting rotation right now. Assad filled in incredibly well when called upon to make starts for the Cubs last season, posting a 3.02 ERA over 53.2 innings as a starter. He began this season in similar fashion.