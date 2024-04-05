Fantasy Baseball Two-Start SP Streaming Options: April 8 – 14
Here are the top available streamers in fantasy who will make two starts next week, headlined by Renaldo Lopez and Reese Olson.
Streaming starting pitchers is a common strategy that often leads to success in fantasy baseball. For those unfamiliar with the concept, the idea is simply to pick up a “lesser” pitcher for an inviting matchup or two that is soon to come.
The strategy certainly comes with risk, as there is usually a good reason, or several, that a particular hurler is rostered at a lower rate in most leagues. Still, the gamble can pay off nicely if a fantasy manager gets it right and their waiver add delivers.
The goal of this weekly article is to help fantasy managers pinpoint some two-start streamers with favorable matchups for the following week of the 2024 MLB season. These suggestions should be able to help out in a variety of season-long formats, but they can be especially useful to gain an edge in weekly head-to-head leagues.
*** Each SP below was rostered in less than 70% of Yahoo leagues at time of writing
Next Week’s Best Two-Start Streaming Options
Reynaldo Lopez (ATL) – vs. Mets, at Marlins – 20%
The question with Lopez coming into the year concerned his ability to successfully go from reliever to starter. He earned the fifth-starter role for the Braves with a strong spring, and, if his first outing of the season this past Monday against the White Sox was any indication, Lopez will more than stabilize the backend of the Atlanta rotation this season.
On Monday, Lopez limited his former club in Chicago to just one run on four hits and two walks across six frames. He struck out five while firing 82 pitches and sitting right in the mid-90s with his fastball. The Mets certainly bring a bit more offensive punch than the White Sox, but both they and the Marlins have come out of the gate struggling.
Reese Olson (DET) – at Pirates, vs. Twins – 19% Rostered
Coming into spring, Olson was on the radar for many after he posted a 3.99 ERA. 1.12 WHIP, and 103-to-33 K/BB across 103.2 innings as a rookie last year.
He earned a rotation spot for the Tigers during Spring Training and kept his rhythm going in his season debut this past Monday against the Mets. Olson worked 5.2 innings in that road start, surrendering no runs on only three hits and two walks while striking out three. He kept the Mets’ bats off balance, inducing a ton of weak contact and just four (25%) hard-hit balls per Statcast.
The Tigers have their rotation thrown out of whack a bit due to multiple weather-related cancellations this week. However, Olson should be in line for bouts with the Pirates and Twins next week.
Javier Assad (CHC) – at Padres, at Mariners – 7% Rostered
The Cubs are dealing with multiple injuries in the starting rotation right now. Assad filled in incredibly well when called upon to make starts for the Cubs last season, posting a 3.02 ERA over 53.2 innings as a starter. He began this season in similar fashion.
Assad took the mound against the Rockies for his first start of 2024 on Tuesday. The 26-year-old righty proceeded to work six shutout innings, allowing just four hits and a walk while striking out five. He mixed his repertoire very effectively and found the zone with 60 of 89 pitches.
Assad is set for two road starts next week. Though the Mariners and Padres both feature some big bats, Assad should be able to navigate both lineups fairly well in two pitcher-friendly parks.
Spencer Turnbull (PHI) – at Cardinals, vs. Pirates – 2% Rostered
Turnbull is in the Phillies rotation for now. If he keeps putting up performances like he did in his season debut, the veteran righty could leave the club with a difficult decision when Taijuan Walker (shoulder) is ready to return from the IL.
Turnbull took the mound against a stout Reds’ lineup in Philadelphia on Tuesday, giving up only one unearned run on three hits and no walks. He also racked up seven punchouts and induced seven groundballs (58.3%). Turnbull is on tap for a start Monday in St. Louis and then another back at home over the weekend against the Pirates.