Fantasy Baseball: Top 20 Outfielders

Today we will dive into the top 20 outfielders, all of which fall into ADP top 100. A deep group that includes at least eight bona fide, elite players. Power, speed, veterans, injury risk, and rookies. You name it, this list has it.

Before drafting, consider the amount of depth in this position. One or two from this list might be all you can afford to draft. Good luck resisting the temptation to spend all your draft capital on these players.

Colby Olson and I breakdown the top 20 and sleeper options on the Just Fantasy Baseball show. Please consider subscribing so you do not miss future episodes.

1. Aaron Judge – New York Yankees

2022 Stats: .311/.425/.686, 62 HR, 133 R, 131 RBI, 16 SB