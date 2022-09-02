Fantasy Baseball: Players to Grab for your Playoff Push

The fantasy season is down to the final stretch. For playoff leagues, we are just a few days away from the playoffs, and putting the final touches on your roster can make all the difference. We will take a look at some steady options along with the high-risk, high-reward roll of the dice.

Justin Steele – SP – Cubs – 18.7% ESPN

2022 stats: 4-7, 3.18 ERA, 126 K, 119 IP

Steele has quietly put together a great sophomore season in Chicago. A 3.18 ERA and 9.53 K/9 are both impressive. He’s been able to strike batters out but also limit hard contact ranking in the 80th percentile for average exit velocity and 93rd percentile in barrel percentage. The issue with Steele has been walking too many batters at 3.78 BB/9.

Justin Steele, 84mph Slider and 93mph Fastball, Overlay pic.twitter.com/025zCAeSpt — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) August 27, 2022

Steele might be seen as a streaming only option for shallow leagues and probably already rostered in deeper leagues. The walks might haunt, but the Cubs might not win many more games which could hurt if you are chasing pitcher wins. Regardless, Steele is a name to bank in your memory for 2023.