2024 Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Adds: Week 1

Michael Conforto – OF – San Francisco Giants (44%)

It’s been since the shortened 2020 season that Conforto has been anything close to a “must-own” player. However, he has officially regained that status with a scorching start to the season. The veteran slugger has put up a ridiculous .391/.440/.870 slash line over his first 25 plate appearances of the year, hammering three homers and two doubles already. There’s certainly reasonable skepticism with Conforto, but fantasy managers should ride this hot streak while it lasts.

Brice Turang – 2B,SS – Milwaukee Brewers (29%)

After his rookie season last year, It was already known that Turang had a great glove at second base and the wheels to be an asset in the stolen-base category. After all, he swiped 26 bags in 30 attempts over 137 games in 2023. The question was if he could hit enough to be an everyday big-leaguer considering his .218 AVG and .585 OPS.

Well, Turang is hitting so far this season and stealing every base in sight. He’s picked up seven hits, including two doubles and a walk, over his first 15 plate appearances of the young season. He also leads the league with six steals.

Pitchers

Garrett Crochet – SP – Chicago White Sox (55%)

There’s nothing more that needs to be seen from Crochet to warrant a spot on fantasy rosters for the foreseeable future. The lefty made headlines when he was named the Opening Day starter for the White Sox, as it would be his first career MLB start.

Crochet responded by allowing just one run on five hits with eight strikeouts and no walks across six innings against the Tigers. He followed that up by holding the Braves’ potent offense to one run on three hits and a walk while racking up eight punchouts Tuesday night. Crochet appears to be the real deal.

Brady Singer – SP – Kansas City Royals (41%)

Following a 2022 season that saw him post a 3.23 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, and 150-to-35 K/BB across 153 1/3 innings, Singer appeared poised to settle in right near the top of the Royals’ rotation for years to come. However, he didn’t come anywhere close to repeating those marks last year, as Singer declined significantly pretty much across the board. He didn’t do much to calm concerns during Spring Training either.