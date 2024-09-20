2024 Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Adds: Kumar Rocker, Tommy Pham, Lucas Erceg

Tommy Pham – OF – Kansas City Royals

The Cardinals brought back Pham in a deadline deal and it made all the sense in the world. They needed a solid bat who gave them outfield depth. Well, their team entered a tailspin in the final two months and are now out of contention. The organization and Pham were also not on the same page about being a platoon bat, which could’ve led to some team chemistry being lessened down the stretch. Pham was put on waivers and Kansas City picked him up in a sneaky good move.

Ever since, the veteran has been helping the Royals mightily. He gets everyday at-bats in the leadoff spot ahead of Bobby Witt Jr. and Salvador Perez, thriving in the role so far. We know who Pham is at this point. He is someone you can count on without worrying if he will produce like certain rookies just being called up from the minors. His 162 game averages are right where you’d think they are: 20 homers, 18 steals, and a .777 OPS. Those numbers will play in five outfielder leagues. And many people haven’t realized this but Kansas City is a top five run differential team, only helping Pham in terms of offensive production.

Lucas Erceg – RP – Kansas City Royals

If you are scrambling for saves, Erceg is your guy. Coming over from Oakland at the deadline, this fireballer has been quietly one of the best relievers in the game. He’s tossed 68 K’s in 58.2 innings while maintaining a 3.53 ERA and 1.11 WHIP. Everyone wanted to talk about Mason Miller in their closer role but we all forgot about his eighth inning setup man, who has now been vaulted to the closer’s role in Kansas City.

Erceg can get up to right around 100 MPH with a couple wipeout second offerings. Before his last outing against Detroit when he scuffled a bit, he threw six straight scoreless innings with seven punch outs. My favorite characteristic of Erceg is his refusal to give up free passes, walking just 16 all season. There are few options available for saves, especially on a potential playoff team like these Royals who will be playing in a lot of close contests down the stretch. Give Erceg a chance and he may just pay you back in a big way.

Andrew Benintendi – OF – Chicago White Sox

I know, I know, we should probably never add any member of the 2024 Chicago White Sox. Especially considering this is probably the worst offense of all time. Lately however, Benintendi seems to be turning into the player he once was. Over the last nine games, he’s hitting .353 with four homers and ten RBI. Yes, he won’t be getting much help from the lineup around him but at this point in the season it’s important to play the hot hand wherever you can.

It’s important not to forget that Benintendi was once a special player who the White Sox were thrilled to sign. He is a solid outfielder who slaps the ball around in a contact-heavy approach. He has even added a little power lately which always helps. An All-Star in 2022, Benintendi is getting hot at the right time. And with how slim the outfield position is these days, you have to take advantage of a guy who will be getting for sure everyday reps.