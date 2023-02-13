Top 10 Third Basemen in College Baseball

This is easily the most talented position on the infield in college baseball. From top transfers to stud underclassmen, the hot corner has it all. In 2023, the third base spot may see the most collegiate players drafted in the top three rounds out of any position besides outfield and pitcher. Let’s dive into this star-studded lineup of players, starting with some honorable mentions:

Honorable Mentions

Alejandro Figueredo – Florida Gulf Coast: Figueredo is a tall, sturdy corner infielder who has split time between the hot corner and first base. Wherever you play him, he will mash, slashing .392/.476/.660 with 13 homers and 21 doubles last spring.

Nick Lorusso – Maryland: Lorusso is an experienced college player, spending three years at Villanova before transferring to College Park in 2022. Despite showing only mild power in the past, Lorusso hit 15 bombs and 17 doubles last season for the Terps.

Nolan McLean – Oklahoma State: After being drafted in 2022, McLean will return to Oklahoma State for his senior season. The strikeouts have been a problem, but his immense power and strong arm will make him an exciting name to watch in 2023. Oh, and he also throws 95+ in relief for the Cowboys.