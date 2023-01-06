Top 10 Right-Handed Pitchers in College Baseball

After examining a talented group of left-handed pitchers, let’s do a deep dive into this loaded group of righties, some of whom will hear their names called during the first round of this summer’s draft. Headlined by Tennessee’s Chase Dollander, the SEC again has a strong presence on this list, showing how competitive college baseball’s best conference will be in 2023.

Honorable Mentions

Juaron Watts-Brown – Oklahoma State: A transfer from Long Beach State, Watts-Brown threw a no-hitter in 2022, striking out 16 against UC Riverside. A good pitch mix and improved competition could land Watts-Brown on a lot of radars this spring.

Ben Hess – Alabama: Hess impressed at the SEC tournament last spring as a freshman, striking out 10 Georgia Bulldogs in 4.1 innings. With a pair of strong springs, Hess could find himself getting selected in the first round of the 2024 draft.

Nathan Dettmer – Texas A&M: While he isn’t the flashiest pitcher on this list, Dettmer is as steady as they come. Given the Friday night duties on a talented Aggies team, Dettmer may be the biggest up arrow right-hander this spring.