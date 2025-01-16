On The Clock: Interview with LSU Baseball Head Coach Jay Johnson
Johnson discusses the challenges and opportunities his team will face in the upcoming season.
Jay Johnson, the head coach of the LSU Tigers and 2023 National Coach of the Year, sat down to discuss the challenges and opportunities his team will face in the upcoming college baseball season.
Despite significant roster turnover—only 12 players from last year’s team remain—Johnson expressed optimism about the depth and talent of his new squad.
With standout recruits, key transfers, and the return of players like Chase Shores from injury, Johnson emphasized the importance of team chemistry and a focused culture. He described this period as vital for establishing the team’s identity and fostering both mental and physical toughness.
A recurring theme in the interview was Johnson’s strategy to balance youthful talent and experienced players. He highlighted the role of returning players in mentoring newcomers, particularly in navigating the grueling SEC schedule.
Johnson praised several players who impressed during fall training, including Conner Ware, Jared Jones, and a promising freshman class that includes William Schmidt, Derek Curiel, Ryan Costello, and others! He also spoke about the unique intensity of playing at LSU’s home stadium, Alex Box Stadium, where the energy of the crowd helps maintain the team’s competitive edge.
Johnson also shared stories of building successful programs at previous schools, emphasizing the importance of resilience and character in his players. He reminisced about the 2023 national championship team, calling it one of the most special groups he’s ever coached due to their talent and selflessness.
As LSU prepares for another season, Johnson remains focused on putting his team in the best position to compete for a national title, blending development, culture, and passion for the game.
