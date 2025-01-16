On The Clock: Interview with LSU Baseball Head Coach Jay Johnson

Jay Johnson, the head coach of the LSU Tigers and 2023 National Coach of the Year, sat down to discuss the challenges and opportunities his team will face in the upcoming college baseball season.

Despite significant roster turnover—only 12 players from last year’s team remain—Johnson expressed optimism about the depth and talent of his new squad.

With standout recruits, key transfers, and the return of players like Chase Shores from injury, Johnson emphasized the importance of team chemistry and a focused culture. He described this period as vital for establishing the team’s identity and fostering both mental and physical toughness.

A recurring theme in the interview was Johnson’s strategy to balance youthful talent and experienced players. He highlighted the role of returning players in mentoring newcomers, particularly in navigating the grueling SEC schedule.