Wild Card Game 2 Best Bets, MLB Postseason Picks for Wednesday, October 2, 2024

The Tigers match up better against Hunter Brown than they did against Framber Valdez. The Tigers haven’t been hitting lefties all year, but they have been crushing righties during this hot streak. On the flip side, I think a Tigers bullpen game could be nearly as effective as Tarik Skubal going six innings and then handing it off to the bullpen.

What makes the Tigers so dangerous is they can mix and match better than almost any team in the playoffs. Kerry Carpenter is either the best hitter on the team or second to Riley Greene, and he didn’t even start against Framber Valdez. Riley Greene has a .873 OPS against right-handed pitching but a .698 OPS against lefties. Colt Keith gets inserted back in the starting lineup, who is 3-5 against Brown in his career.

Brown has pitched well against the Tigers this year, but again, Framber did as well, tossing seven innings while allowing two runs.

In September, against right-handed pitching, the Tigers rank ninth in baseball with a 107 wRC+. Houston is at a 101 wRC+ against right-handed pitching in September. Houston has been getting a lot of their offensive production against left-handed pitching, and while we will see a lefty opener, he’s likely to go at most an inning. AJ Hinch knows this, and I have faith he’ll deploy his lefties in the right spot against the team he used to manage.

The Tigers bullpen threw 141 innings in September, the most of any team, and they have the third-best ERA at 2.41. They brought up Jackson Jobe, the number one pitching prospect in baseball, to shoulder the load if need be. They have Reese Olson, who’s been slowly working himself back and, before he got hurt, was putting up an excellent season. Even a pitcher like Keider Montero has a 3.77 ERA in September. The pitching staff is on another level right now, and they have the best manager in baseball behind it against the team he used to manage.

I think the Tigers put on a bullpen clinic, and it’ll be up to them to put up enough runs against Hunter Brown. Brown was one of the best in baseball in the second half, but so was Framber, and the Tigers have been a lot better against righties.