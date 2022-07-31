Sunday Night Baseball Best Bets, Odds, and Predictions for Dodgers vs. Rockies, Angels vs. Rangers for July 31, 2022

Sunday Night Baseball! We have two teams battling it out in San Francisco over the past three games, with the Giants taking two of the first three games. The first two games ended 4-2 with lesser starting pitching matchups, and yesterday’s game ended 5-4 with the worst pitching matchup of the three so far. Carlos Rodon is the ace of the Giants staff, and I continue to lose while fading Sampson as he continues to deal.

This may be Carlos Rodon’s last start in San Francisco as the Giants have indicated they will be soft sellers at the deadline. Players like Joc Pederson and Carlos Rodon who don’t factor into the long-term plans of the Giants are rumored to be dealt at the deadline.

I do feel this will add a bit of motivation for Rodon to show out on Sunday Night baseball and turn in an epic performance. He’ll face a Cubs team that has performed well against lefties after the break, but that was against bullpen arms, Bailey Falter, and Alex Wood pitched well through six innings.

The Cubs have been a slightly above-average offense this season in OPS versus southpaws, but Rodon is no average pitcher. The Cubs haven’t seen him this season, but he has performed well against their current lineup. Through 47 PA, Rodon rocks a .195 opponent batting average, a .284 xwOBA, and a .328 xSLG. The best performers against lefties in the lineup for the Cubs, Contreras, Happ, and Wisdom, are a combined 3-15 with nine strikeouts against Rodon.

Adrian Sampson confuses me but he continues to pitch very well. He’ll face a Giants lineup that is the fourth worst in wRC+ since July began and the second worst since the All-Star break. The Giants can perform well against fastball/slider dominant pitchers, but Sampson is a five-pitch guy who mixes in a changeup, sinker, and cutter. I don’t believe in this Giants offense right now, especially without Joc Pederson.

These bullpens have been impressive over these last few games, and most of the better arms should be available. Only Dominic Leone has pitched in every game of the series. I think the first five innings under is a fine play, but I trust these bullpens enough to get the job done.