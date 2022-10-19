Philadelphia Phillies vs. San Diego Padres, NLCS Game 2 Best Bet for October 19, 2022.

Game two at Petco Park should be another great one. The Phillies won in a close 2-0 game after Zack Wheeler gave them a dominant seven-inning shutout performance. It’s challenging to look better than Wheeler, and now Aaron Nola will try to do the same. The opposing Nola will be Blake Snell, who will try to help his team rebound from getting blanked in game one.

We saw this line open in the -120/-125 range, which has since settled at a -110 price. I would assume we have some sharper action on the Phillies, as bettors may have grabbed them as underdogs before driving the price to a middle ground. It’s unclear at this point, and sharp action in the playoffs I don’t take quite as seriously; anything can happen. I go with who I think is going to win.

These two teams are about as evenly matched from a talent and personnel level. They seem to have similar strengths and weaknesses. Both teams have high-powered offenses with fantastic starting pitching. The bullpens are both above average, but what makes them is the back end of the bullpen.

We saw that on full display by the Phillies last night. Home runs from Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper, an excellent outing from Wheeler, Dominguez, and Alvarado shutting the door. We did see the first Phillies miscue, an error late in the game, which could come back to bite them later but ended up being fine yesterday.

The Padres’ offense could never get anything going against Wheeler, and they’ll have another arduous task with Nola. Nola threw once against them at the beginning of the year, tossing seven innings of one-run ball on seven hits. He matches up well against the Padres because of their patient approach at the plate. The Padres see a lot of pitches that can drive out pitchers with command issues early. Nola doesn’t have command issues; he’s incredible.

The Padres will have to grind out at-bats and rely on Blake Snell to give them a vintage playoff start. Snell has proved to be one of the better post-season pitchers still left after tossing another excellent start against the Dodgers. Snell has thrown 43.2 innings in the playoffs and is rocking a 2.89 ERA with 55 strikeouts.