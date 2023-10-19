NLCS/ALCS Best Bets, Odds, Predictions, October 19, 2023

First instinct: this is a coin flip game. However, I looked deeper into it, and there is no reason the Astros should be an underdog here.

I might as well throw those full-season numbers up there out the window. I learned that the hard way, fading Jose Urquidy in his start against the Twins. He’s clearly no Cristian Javier, but he has a long track record of being effective in the playoffs. The Astros have magic about them in October, and while Urquidy is lackluster in the regular season, his resume in the playoffs is anything but.

Urquidy has thrown 42 innings in his playoff career, a larger sample than most 28-year-old pitchers. He’s pitched to a 3.64 ERA with a 42:12 K/BB ratio. In the regular season, he threw 65 innings with a 45:25 K/BB ratio. Due to the poor season, I faded him against the Twins, and he returned to his typical playoff success. He went 5.2 innings of two-run ball on only three hits while striking out six and only walking one.

The Rangers have not faced him this season, so the unfamiliarity should help him. They might go to Hunter Brown after Urquidy gets through the lineup twice. I don’t think he dominates, but we are in a great spot if he can outperform Heaney and Dunning.

Brown has two starts against the Rangers. In his first start, he went seven innings without allowing an earned run. In his second start, he allowed three runs in four innings. JP France has a similar history this season against Texas. One seven-inning start where he didn’t allow a run, and a five-inning start allowing five earned. I prefer they go to Brown over France, but I feel relatively comfortable with both.

Heaney has made two separate three-inning appearances in his postseason career. In both of them, he allowed one run. He’s not someone the Rangers will let go longer than four innings, but this will be the fifth time the Astros have seen him this season. Credit to Heaney; his first two outings were five-inning shutouts.