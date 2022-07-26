New York Mets vs. New York Yankees Betting Odds, and Picks for July 26, 2022.

Taijuan Walker (RHP, Mets) [3-2, 3.24 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 91.2 IP, 73 K, 25 BB]

The first subway series of 2022 is here! This will be the first game of a two-game set and all of America will have their eyes on two of the best teams in baseball going at it on TBS. This should be an action-packed game as both teams had a day off to prepare for each other.

Let’s talk about some early line movement before we get into baseball talk. The Mets opened up as -115 favorites before dropping to +105 underdogs as more money has piled in on the Yankees. When we look at the total, the opposite happened. The total opened at 7.5 and has moved to 8 even though more money has piled in on the under.

I don’t believe Vegas gets a clean sweep in this one, and this should be one of the most watched games of the year. I wonder what type of baseballs they’ll use…

Let’s talk about the weather. The weather report in Queens looks beautiful. It’s supposed to be 82 degrees at first pitch but decently humid as it often is in New York. According to ballparkpal, we should have 10-14 MPH winds blowing out to right-center field which calls for a 16% increase in home runs but a -14% decrease in XBH. In total, that weather report calls for a slight increase in runs at +3%.

Jordan Montgomery has been solid all season for the Yankees. He doesn’t have problems pitching in different ballparks, and he’s one of those pitchers that you normally know what you’re going to get. A typical line for him is 5-6 innings while allowing two earned runs. That’s exactly what he’s averaged in August against the Red Sox, Guardians, and Astros.