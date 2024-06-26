MLB Picks Today, Best Bets, Predictions for Wednesday, June 26, 2024

We’ll take a nice 2-1 day. The Rays easily won as a +110 underdog, winning 11-3. The over in Boston took four innings to win after a George Springer home run (never before seen). However, my vision for Gerrit Cole did not come to fruition, as he allowed four home runs without recording a strikeout. Aaron Judge tried his best to get us there, closing the gap to two runs, but it wasn’t enough to cash Yankees ML.

Today’s board reeks. So many underwhelming pitching matchups that only one game popped up for me. Let’s travel to Arizona for my pick of the day.

2024 Record: 69-78 (-13.44 U)

Minnesota Twins vs. Arizona Diamondbacks @ 9:40 PM EST

Pitching Matchup: Simeon Woods-Richardson vs. Ryne Nelson

The Arizona Diamondbacks hold home-field advantage today, and that’s about where the edge to bet them ends. The Twins have a better starting pitcher, a better, more rested bullpen, and a superior offense. I am betting on a rebound after yesterday’s close loss and even this series.

Ryne Nelson will get the ball for Arizona. He’s made 42 starts in his career, and a clear trend is happening for him. He does not like pitching in Arizona, and a change of scenery might be good for him down the line. He’s thrown 98.1 innings at Chase Field, and his numbers are horrible.