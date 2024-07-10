MLB Picks Today, Best Bets, Predictions for Wednesday, July 10, 2024

I made a lousy pick yesterday. Logan Gilbert dominated, and Adam Mazur needs more time to be ready. We dropped a unit yesterday on the Padres ML (+120). The worst part was we had to wait until 9:40 PM EST to watch them not even get close. That’s my bad.

I will attempt to make it up to you with my favorite play of the month. I also have one more play worthy of a unit, going right back to Padres vs. Mariners.

My play of the month does not mean you throw your entire paycheck on it. This is a two-unit play, and that’s it. We know how crazy baseball can be, so don’t overload on any singular play. If we lose it, we’ll be fine. If we win, we celebrate. Managing the bankroll is the most essential part of gambling!

2024 Record: 78-85 (-10.80 U)

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Philadelphia Phillies @ 7:00 PM EST (Play of the Month)

Pitching Matchup: Gavin Stone (3.03 ERA) vs. Cristopher Sanchez (2.96 ERA)

Yesterday, I watched two outstanding teams duke it out, but one is clearly on another level. I thought to myself, people will be interested in investing in the Dodgers on a bounce-back, but I’ve learned not to fade the Phillies on a roll at home. Just on the overall feeling, I thought the Phillies would stay hot today. Then I saw the pitching matchup and the weather, and the further I dove in, the more I realized the Dodgers don’t have a single advantage today.