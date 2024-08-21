MLB Picks Today, Best Bets, Predictions for Wednesday, August 21, 2024

Through 289 PA against the Braves’ current roster, Nola has posted a .234 batting average against, a .291 xwOBA, and a 29.1% strikeout rate. Newcomers Jorge Soler and Gio Urshela have yet to hit Nola, combining 7-29 (.241) with seven strikeouts and only one extra-base hit.

This year, Nola has struggled against the Braves, which makes me think he’s due for an excellent start. His first start of the year against them was a disaster, allowing six earned runs in 4.1 innings. He rebounded in his second start, throwing six innings of three-run ball.

In that start, he allowed two home runs, which produced all three of those runs. Those were hit by Austin Riley and Ozzie Albies, two hitters who won’t be in the lineup today.

That game ended 8-6, and Max Fried got blown up for 11 hits and five runs over six innings. Fried’s numbers against the Phillies are not good, as they are rocking a .383 xwOBA against him, but I have faith that Fried can turn the corner and give the Braves a good start.

You can go one of two ways with Fried in this matchup. You either believe he continues to struggle and gets hit by a team he’s struggled against before, or he rises to the occasion in a game where the Braves need him to perform and makes the proper adjustment to carve through this Phillies lineup. Based on what I saw yesterday and my respect for Freid, I’m going with the latter.

Fried’s season numbers are still really solid. His 3.63 ERA is solid, and his underlying metrics align with that ERA. He has to have at least one good start against his division rival. At home against a Phillies team that doesn’t look good right now feels the spot to do it.