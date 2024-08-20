MLB Picks Today, Best Bets, Predictions for Tuesday, August 20, 2024

All of these players will have spent at least a month on the IL, some more than others this season



I feel for you, Braves fans pic.twitter.com/TIOoFvY1dq — Peter Appel (@peterappel23) August 19, 2024

It’s not fair; baseball isn’t fair. Michael Harris returned to the team, and then they took three of four from the Giants and two of three from the Angels. Unfortunately, then Austin Riley hit the shelf for 6-8 weeks with a fractured hand after a pitch hit him. It’s a fluke injury in a rough season for Atlanta.

Austin Riley’s absence hurts them long-term, but it’s especially prevalent for Tuesday’s matchup. Wheeler had dominated the Braves at every turn, even when they were dominant last season. Last season, when they were at their best, he threw 19 innings at a 3.32 ERA with 21 strikeouts and a .186 opponent batting average.

Through 260 PA (an enormous sample) against the Braves’ current roster, Wheeler is rocking a 29.6% strikeout rate, a .226 opponent batting average, a .269 xwOBA, and a .343 xSLG. Those stats include Austin Riley, who is 11-46 with five doubles and a home run against Wheeler. He has the second-highest xwOBA on the team against Wheeler, and he’s posted a .850 OPS this month in general. He was swinging the bat well, and he’s been the primary guy against Wheeler in the past.

I don’t have to convince you that Zack Wheeler is fantastic. He has a 2.72 ERA with a 2.96 xERA and one of baseball’s best K-BB ratios. He’s terrific, and his prior history of the Braves gives me confidence he can come in and roll against this Braves offense with an 88 wRC+ over the last week against righties.

Facing off against this Phillies lineup is Reynaldo Lopez. This line makes sense if Lopez was at fulll strength, but I’m not so sure of that. He’s making his first start off the IL in about three weeks, as he exited his start on July 28th with forearm tightness. Thankfully it wasn’t something worse, and he made a rehab start to prepare for this outing.

The rehab start didn’t go well. Granted, he did face the Norfolk Tide, the Triple-A affiliate for the Orioles, which is stacked, but it is still a minor-league lineup. He threw 71 pitches in that start, allowing six hits and three earned runs with four strikeouts and one walk. Now he faces the Phillies, who want to spoil the Braves’ postseason chances.