MLB Picks Today, Best Bets, Predictions for Thursday, June 27, 2024

I also think the Guardians punted last night’s game to save their bullpen for this one. They were obviously trying to win, but manager Stephen Vogt had Xzavion Curry throw the final three innings so the bullpen could get the off-day. The Guardians want this series, and they are playing the Royals at an opportune time.

Has anyone noticed that the Royals’ offense has fallen off a cliff lately? Since June began, they have ranked 24th in wRC+ (83) against right-handed pitching. Over the last two weeks, their wRC+ has fallen to 65, ranking 27th. It’s much of the same this past week, rocking a 66 wRC+. Nobody in this Royals lineup is hitting well right now.

Do the Royals come alive against Ben Lively (3.71 xERA)? I’ll pay to see it. This is the same team that just got shut out in five innings by Valente Bellozo, a 24-year-old spot-starter for the Marlins.

Lively’s road numbers are worse, but they are worse because he’s been so good at home (2.15 ERA). His 3.75 ERA is fine, and in his last six road starts, he’s averaging 1.8 runs per game. The books are pricing Lively to allow three runs in about five innings, juicing his earned run line to the over. Even if he does allow three in five innings, that’s enough to keep Cleveland in this game.

Michael Wacha will toe the rubber for the Royals. He’s been above average this year (3.60 xERA), but he’s facing a red-hot Guardians offense. This Guardians team has a 136 wRC+ over the last week against righties. In the previous two weeks, they have a 121 wRC+. Since June began, it’s back up to 123. It’s a prolific offense that just added a power bat in Jhonkensy Noel, who can leave the yard at any moment.

Wacha has posted a 4.28 ERA at home and a 4.29 ERA during night games this year. Based on his production this season, this is technically a vulnerable spot. I see the Guardians succeeding here because of his lefty/righty splits more than his home troubles. Lefties have given Wacha trouble this season, posting a .774 OPS. The Guardians first four are Steven Kwan, Andres Gimenez, Jose Ramirez and Josh Naylor; all lefties. Daniel Schneemann is also a lefty, as is Bryan Rocchio. Bo Naylor is expected to catch, another lefty. That’s seven of the nine hitters.