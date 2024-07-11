MLB Picks Today, Best Bets, Predictions for Thursday, July 11, 2024

Fine, I’ll say it. Paul Skenes is as good as any pitcher alive right now. Look at how the books are pricing him. He and the Pirates are road favorites in this spot after a 9-0 loss. He gets massive respect from the books, and for good reason.

We see the 102 MPH fastball, but his 94 MPH splinker is the best pitch in baseball by run value. His slider is an elite offering, but what stands out to me is the ground-ball rate. His ability to keep the ball on the ground at a 48.6% rate is very impressive, considering the high velocity. Pitchers who work up in the zone like that are susceptible to the long ball, and while he’s allowed seven home runs this year, I don’t think the Brewers are the team to take advantage.

The Brewers’ offense has been struggling when they face high velocity. On 98 MPH and above pitches, the Brewers rank 25th in xwOBA with the third-highest whiff rate. On pitches 99 MPH and above, that xwOBA drops further, and the whiff rate climbs to 42.9%, the second highest in the league. On pitches 100 MPH and above, they drop to a .189 xwOBA, the tenth worst in the league.

Nobody throws harder than Paul Skenes. He’s also been unbelievable in his road starts, rocking a 1.11 ERA over 24.1 innings against the Braves, Cardinals, Tigers, and Cubs. They are not elite offenses, but only the Tigers are worse against high velocity.

Milwaukee is not firing on only some cylinders against righties like they were. The wRC+ has dropped to 105 over the last two weeks, the same over the previous month. That’s around the league average. Quinn Preister just came in and threw six innings of one-run ball against them.

Paul Skenes is priced to go six innings (17.5 PO juiced -160 Over) and allow two runs (1.5 ER line juiced -150 to over). That makes sense to me, and if he can do that, we should be in business. I think he has the upside to outperform that, but we’ll go with that stat line for a total price.