MLB Picks Today, Best Bets, Predictions for Thursday, August 22, 2024

The whiff rate on that pitch is down, and opponents are hitting .254 against it. He’s used to opponents hitting close to .200, with the cutter being a big-time strikeout pitch. Not so much anymore, and now he’s rocking the lowest strikeout rate of his career.

I’m not saying he’s fallen off by any stretch; I’m just saying there are cracks in the armor, and the Orioles are priced as if he’s the runaway CY Young. The Astros saw him already this year, scoring four runs over seven innings. The Astros offense has also been cooking lately.

Since August began, Houston has been the ninth-best offense by wRC+ against right-handed pitching. If we look at the past two weeks, the Astros have a 133 wRC+ against righties, tied for the second-highest mark in baseball, only trailing the Diamondbacks. The Astros can hit anybody when they are hot; if Burnes is not at his best, he’s vulnerable.

Beyond Corbin Burnes is a bullpen that saw a lot of use in their series against the Mets. I also need more confidence in this Orioles team to close it out late, as Seranthony Dominguez took over the closers’ role and is off back-to-back rough outings. Since July 1st, the Orioles bullpen has a 5.36 ERA, ranking 26th in the league. Even if Burnes throws well, I could see a late-inning comeback by Houston today. They should be live all game unless it gets truly out of hand.

Spencer Arrighetti has upside today. Since August 1st, the Orioles have a 96 wRC+ against lefties, which is below average and ranked 17th in that span. Over the last two weeks, it’s much of the same, as they sit with a 95 wRC+, ranking 18th.

The Orioles have never seen him before; not one player on their team has recorded an AB against Arrighetti. That tends to lean towards an advantage for the pitcher, as it may take one time through the order to figure him out. The young right-hander has also looked solid over his last three starts, sitting with a 3.38 ERA against the Rays, Red Sox, and White Sox. He’s the kind of pitcher who can dominate an elite offense but get shelled by the White Sox.