MLB Picks Today, Best Bets, Predictions for Saturday, June 22, 2024

When you have command like Mikolas has right now, you don’t need elite stuff to be effective. He’s rattled off 19.1 innings in June while only allowing three runs. His ground-ball rate is above league average, and he rarely allows free passes. That’s why we see an xERA of 3.96 and a 4.03 SIERA; the quality of contact against him is quiet.

He’s facing a Giants offense that I still don’t like against righties. They hit up Pallante, who is a significant step back from Mikolas, and they were playing in a hitter’s ballpark. Over the entire season, the Giants are average against righties. They have a 99 wRC+ (14th) and a .683 OPS (20th). They have the 12th-highest GB rate and the 19th-highest Hard-Hit rate. Nothing special.

Since June began, they rank 19th in wRC+ and 22nd in OPS. I project Mikolas to throw six innings and allow three runs, a quality start.

On the flip side, we have Jordan Hicks making a revenge start. The Cardinals never gave him a genuine shot at being a starter, so he had to leave to get that opportunity. He’s been great this season, rocking a 2.82 ERA and a 3.93 xERA. Heavy ground-ball pitchers like Hicks often allow harder contact, but it’s hedged by being on the ground. That’s what Hicks does at an elite rate (90th percentile).

To compare, he has a lower xERA than ground-ball artists like Logan Webb and Framber Valdez. Hicks has only allowed seven earned runs in 36.2 IP (1.72 ERA) during the day. I project him at five innings while allowing two earned runs.

We should still be in a good spot if they score five runs after five innings (I think we see less). Both bullpens have key arms available that should shut the door. The Cardinals have Ryan Fernandez (2.59 ERA), JoJo Romero (2.41 ERA), Ryan Helsley (2.45 ERA), and Andrew Kittredge (3.18 ERA). They could quickly put up zeros against the Giants’ offense.