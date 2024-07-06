MLB Picks Today, Best Bets, Predictions for Saturday, July 6, 2024

2024 Record: 76-83 (-10.70 U)

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Seattle Mariners @ 7:10 PM EST

Pitching Matchup: Yariel Rodriguez (4.63 ERA) vs. Emerson Hancock (4.79 ERA)

We were doing some line reading here. Does anyone remember that weird three-game slate five days ago? Hunter Brown was a slight favorite (-120) against Yariel Rodriguez and the Blue Jays. It seemed like a strange line, but credit to the Jays; they kept it close until the end, and it was off the backs of a stellar start from Rodriguez. Now, they are +105 underdogs against a young pitcher with an xERA over six and coming off an injury?

I don’t like the Blue Jays as a whole, but this is a complete overreaction. I refuse to believe that the home field means that much. The Mariners with Hancock are the same price as the Astros with Brown. The Mariners still have the lesser offense, and their crucial bullpen arms have thrown two straight days. The Blue Jays have the better offense and pitcher right now, and they have their key relievers ready to go. I know it’s gross, but the weekends can be weird, as we all know.

Emerson Hancock has had a bumpy road this year. He started the season in the Mariners rotation, putting up a 5.87 ERA with a well-below-average strikeout rate. He got sent down after back-to-back rough outings and was called up for a spot start against the White Sox. He threw seven innings of two-run ball, but the White Sox still won, and they put up a .283 xBA with plenty of hits.

After that start, he was put on the IL with a right shoulder strain. His last rehab start was scoreless, but he only struck out two and allowed five hits and three walks in 5.1 innings. Now, he makes his return, and I have little confidence in him against any offense.

Hancock’s ERA predictors are in the fives or sixes. He’s allowed a 48.6% Hard-Hit rate in the second percentile. His 13.5% strikeout rate is in the third percentile. That would be fine if he kept the ball on the ground; he isn’t. His groundball rate has fallen to 36%, in the 20th percentile. When he was fully healthy, he was struggling, and now this is his first start off a shoulder strain.

I’m not jumping for joy to back Yariel Rodriguez, but he has upside in this spot. He gets to pitch in the best pitchers’ park and face a reeling offense.