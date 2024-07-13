MLB Picks Today, Best Bets, Predictions for Saturday, July 13, 2024

He’s projected to go under five innings, and I see 3-4 runs in his future. From there, we get a Brewers bullpen that is definitely solid, and I’m not exactly fading. With the way I project this game, they’ll have to throw a four-inning shutout for this total to stay under. They will likely not have either lefty today, as Hudson and Milner have both thrown a lot of pitches over the last two days.

The Nationals offense is red-hot right now against right-handed pitching, putting up a 125 wRC+ over the last two weeks, ranking fourth in the league. They can get a run or two against this bullpen.

Both starters have three runs or more in their futures, and the Nationals bullpen has two or three of their own. We add 1-2 runs against the Brewers bullpen, and we are over nine runs comfortably. I project six runs from the starters and four runs from the bullpen. That puts us at ten, so with a total of nine at +100, I have to play it. Take this to 9 at -115 or better.

The Pick: Nationals vs. Brewers Over 9 (+100) Risk 1 Unit

Player Prop

Dylan Cease Over 7.5 Strikeouts (+100) Risk 0.5 Units

I was interested in backing the Padres today on the ML, but I can’t back their offense right now. They are in their classic Padres melt mode, where they put up the worst ABs you’ve ever seen. The reason to back the Padres today is Dylan Cease. I’m backing the talented right-hander to rack up strikeouts today.

This shouldn’t be a plus number. Dylan Cease has exceeded 7.5 strikeouts in 6 straight games at home (8.7 strikeouts/game average). The last time he went under this line at home was April 27th against the Phillies. He’s a strikeout artist, and the Braves are rocking a 24.9% strikeout rate, the third highest in the league over the last 30 days. So why is it a plus number?

It’s worth noting that Cease’s previous game against the Braves was on May 20th in Atlanta, where he allowed five earned runs in four innings and only struck out five. However, it’s important to remember that the Braves lineup has since evolved. The lineup on that day included Ronald Acuna Jr and Michael Harris, two players known for their low strikeout rates and success against Cease. This is not the same Braves lineup that Cease faced in the past.