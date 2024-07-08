MLB Picks Today, Best Bets, Predictions for Monday, July 8, 2024

I took a shot with the Phillies yesterday, and it wasn’t even close. I stand by my assessment; the Phillies should not have been priced like that. It ended up closing at +135, 20 cents off our original +155 bet, so the market agreed. If I’m being truthful, I’d make that bet again.

But nobody wants to hear that. You want winners today. You’ll see that these are half-unit plays. It’s a tough slate to navigate, but I do have two plays that are worth the price.

2024 Record: 77-84 (-10.30 U)

Atlanta Braves vs. Arizona Diamondbacks @ 9:40 PM EST

Pitching Matchup: Chris Sale (2.71 ERA) vs. Yilber Diaz (MLB Debut)

I came to this game with an initial feel to back Chris Sale. I looked deeper into Yilber Diaz and came away really impressed. I looked into the bullpens; both rested with critical arms. While these offenses looked good over the weekend, we see a sleepy game without many runs.

A minor factor in this handicap is travel. The Braves finished up against the Phillies and had to travel from Atlanta to Phoenix without an off day to adjust in between. It won’t hold them back much but doesn’t help them.