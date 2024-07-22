MLB Picks Today, Best Bets, Predictions for Monday, July 22, 2024

Yesterday’s pick was a real loser. I took Shota Imanaga under 17.5 pitching outs at a plus number, and it wasn’t even close. He dismantled this Diamondbacks team, tossing seven innings and rocking a no-hitter through four innings. I thought it had sneaky value, but it didn’t. That’s on me.

Luckily, we go again today. The beauty of baseball is that there is always tomorrow. Let’s win it back and then some with these two picks.

2024 Record: 85-88 (-7.64 U)

Detroit Tigers vs. Cleveland Guardians @ 6:40 PM EST

Pitching Matchup: Tarik Skubal (2.41 ERA) vs. Carlos Carrasco (5.02 ERA)

This game brings a tear to my eye. My two loves, Tarik Skubal and the Cleveland Guardians, face off today. You’d think it would have happened with them in the same division by now, but nope, this is the year’s first matchup. It’s an excellent time for Skubal to face them; the Guardians’ offense has cooled while the Tigers’ offense is heating up. The pitching matchup isn’t even on the same planet, and while the Guardians indeed hold the bullpen advantage, the Tigers should be more significant favorites here.

The Guardians’ offense is slowing down. Before the All-Star break, they weren’t hitting, but they scored seven runs the day after the break. I was intrigued, thinking they were getting back to where they were. Then, they got blanked in two straight games, albeit against excellent pitching. They have to face an even better pitcher today, and one they have little experience against.