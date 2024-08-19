MLB Picks Today, Best Bets, Predictions for Monday, August 19, 2024

Bryan Woo has been nothing short of fantastic this season. His 2.06 ERA clearly says that, but his underlying metrics indicate continued success. His 2.23 xERA is in the 99th percentile among all pitchers in Major League Baseball. He is rocking the best xERA of any starter in baseball, and the only pitchers in front of him are Kirby Yates and Mason Miller, two lockdown closers.

His xERA is so low due to one of the lowest Hard-Hit rates in the league combined with a 2.5% walk rate, which also sits in the 99th percentile. He’s throwing strikes and getting weak contact. There’s not much else you can ask from a starting pitcher.

Bryan Woo is not considered one of the best pitchers in baseball because he’s often injured, and he needs to have a track record of eating innings. But he’s healthy now and has gone six innings or more in three straight starts. I have yet to see Woo look better than he is right now, and behind him is a rested bullpen after a recent series with the Pirates.

I wouldn’t call the Mariners bullpen elite by any stretch, but they can limit damage when rested. Andres Munoz (1.35 ERA) and Yimi Garcia (3.26 ERA) haven’t pitched since Thursday, and Colin Snyder (1.08 ERA) will also be available. The rest of the bullpen is mediocre, but I don’t see them allowing enough runs to make a real difference.

The Dodgers offense with Freddie Freeman has been mediocre, ranking 11th in wRC+ (111) against righties and 82 wRC+ against lefties. Bryan Woo’s only issue is facing left-handed hitting, and with Freddie out, that’s a significant loss for the Dodgers offense both early and late. Ohtani should get him based on the matchup, but he is hitting only .174 in August. I see the Dodger’s offense struggling today with so many right-handed bats that play into Woo’s strength (.417 OPS vs. RHH).

The Dodgers will roll out Gavin Stone. He’s not on Woo’s level this year, but he’s solid, with a 3.63 ERA and average underlying ERA predictors. He’s not some dominant pitcher, but he shouldn’t have much trouble with this Mariners offense.