MLB Picks Today, Best Bets, Predictions for Friday, July 5, 2024

I played a two-team parlay yesterday, something I don’t usually do. It came up short as the Yankees lost 8-4 to the Reds. Twins did their jobs, but the Yankees did not. It might be the last parlay you ever see from me; I wouldn’t say I like those things.

We had a five game win streak going before we lost a half unit yesterday. Let’s get back on track

2024 Record: 75-82 (-10.82 U)

Detroit Tigers vs. Cincinnati Reds @ 7:10 PM EST

Pitching Matchup: Reese Olson (3.32 ERA) vs. Carson Spiers (3.13 ERA)

When mediocre teams play each other, I immediately look towards the hotter hand. The Reds have won six of their last ten, including three in a row against the Yankees, while the Tigers have lost seven of ten. We get the hotter team at home at a great price. The Tigers have the better starter, but that’s where the Tigers edge ends.

Both teams have a record below .500, but one is better. The Reds have the better record and should be in line for some positive regression by their run differential. They are +21 in that category, better than teams like the Mets and the Mariners. They are inching towards teams like the Twins, Astros, Padres, and Red Sox. The Tigers have the same differential as teams like the Giants and the Cubs and are worse than the Nationals.