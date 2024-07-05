MLB Picks Today, Best Bets, Predictions for Friday, July 5, 2024
I played a two-team parlay yesterday, something I don’t usually do. It came up short as the Yankees lost 8-4 to the Reds. Twins did their jobs, but the Yankees did not. It might be the last parlay you ever see from me; I wouldn’t say I like those things.
We had a five game win streak going before we lost a half unit yesterday. Let’s get back on track
These picks are available on BetMGM. Code “JustBaseball” for a first bet offer up to $1500
2024 Record: 75-82 (-10.82 U)
Detroit Tigers vs. Cincinnati Reds @ 7:10 PM EST
Pitching Matchup: Reese Olson (3.32 ERA) vs. Carson Spiers (3.13 ERA)
When mediocre teams play each other, I immediately look towards the hotter hand. The Reds have won six of their last ten, including three in a row against the Yankees, while the Tigers have lost seven of ten. We get the hotter team at home at a great price. The Tigers have the better starter, but that’s where the Tigers edge ends.
Both teams have a record below .500, but one is better. The Reds have the better record and should be in line for some positive regression by their run differential. They are +21 in that category, better than teams like the Mets and the Mariners. They are inching towards teams like the Twins, Astros, Padres, and Red Sox. The Tigers have the same differential as teams like the Giants and the Cubs and are worse than the Nationals.
This ML is even because of Reese Olson. It’s similar to when we took the Twins against Skubal. The Tigers have a few really solid starters, but the offense rarely shows up, and the bullpen has started to fall apart. We aren’t fading Reese Olson; we are fading the Tigers.
Reese Olson should turn in decent start, but I doubt it will be enough to win the game. He’s facing an offense that’s starting to heat up.
Over the entire season, these two offenses are ranked right next in wRC+. However, over the last two weeks, the Reds have a 91 wRC+ against righties while the Tigers have a 73 wRC+. Just in the last week, the Reds are up to 92, and the Tigers fall to 58. The Reds offense isn’t screaming hot by any means, but they are objectively better than the Tigers in every metric you will find.
You want to hit the ball hard in Great American Ballpark and hope some go over the tiny fences. The Tigers have the worst Hard-Hit rate against righties in the last two weeks and over the previous week. Pitiful.
How will Carson Spiers do? Well, this is his easiest matchup of the season so far. He gets a troubled offense in his home ballpark (2.88 ERA @ Home). Spiers features a four-seamer, sweeper, sinker, cutter, and changeup. Against that pitch mix from the right side, the Tigers rank 28th out of 30 teams in xwOBA. We are in business if he gives us five innings of two-run ball. He has the upside to perform even better than that.
The Reds own the bullpen advantage after these starters exit. The Reds have a top 10 bullpen ERA in the last 30 days, while the Tigers are in the bottom ten. The Reds have Buck Farmer (2.82 ERA), Lucas Sims (3.86 ERA), Sam Moll (2.14 ERA), Alex Diaz(4.45 ERA), and Fernando Cruz (3.89 ERA) all ready to go.
The Tigers don’t have a reliever I trust outside of Jason Foley, the closer. They are on a fine rest schedule, but I’m interested in fading.
We get the bullpen advantage, offense, home field, and the hotter team. Olson is being propped up here, and while I’m sure he’ll be fine in this game, the Reds should win in the end. Take them to -120.
The Pick: Reds ML (-110) Risk 1.1 Units
Philadelphia Phillies vs Atlanta Braves @ 7:20 PM EST
Pitching Matchup: Aaron Nola (3.43 ERA) vs. Max Fried (2.91 ERA)
This is the series the Braves get it together… right? Right??? I’ll pay to find out.
Yes, the Phillies are without Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber. I wonder if anyone told the rest of the Phillies offense because they’ve won six of their last ten games, and the offense has still been well above average. The Braves offense still needs to be more impressive and has been terrible over the last few weeks. While the Braves have the better starter, these two pitchers have seen these offenses a million times, so I’m not putting much stock into Fried’s superiority over Nola.
Max Fried is fantastic, but the Phillies are fine with facing him. Over 119 PA against the Phillies’ current roster, they are hitting .343 with a .330 xwOBA and an 18.5% strikeout rate. That does not include JT Realmuto, Bryce Harper, or Kyle Schwarber.
Also, it’s not like we need Harper and Schwarber facing off against a lefty to still like the Phillies. Harper is hitting .276 against Fried, and Schwarber hits .190. We will miss JT, who is hitting .342, but again, those overall stats against Fried are without those three hitters.
Without those three guys, the Phillies’ offense is still above average. Since June began, the Phillies have a 109 wRC+ against lefties. Over the last two weeks, that number has climbed to 113, 13% above the league average.
The Braves are without Ronald Acuna Jr. and Michael Harris, and they are still underperforming. Since June began, they have an 83 wRC+ against right-handed pitching, ranking 24th. Over the last two weeks, Atlanta has a 71 wRC+, ranking 28th, just above the Marlins and Rockies.
Nola doesn’t have incredible numbers against the Braves, but they are better than Fried in every metric and the sample is three times the size. Through 341 PA, Nola has a .269 batting average against, a .307 xwOBA, and a 27.9% strikeout rate.
These pitchers faced off on March 30th, and both were destroyed. Fried didn’t get out of the first inning and allowed three runs, while Nola allowed six earned runs in four innings. Nothing really to gain from that.
In terms of the bullpens, it’s a wash. With bullpens this good and rested, it’s challenging to find an edge. We know the Phillies have the hotter offense, so I’ll always play through the entire game with that unless one side has a transparent edge.
Haters of the Phillies love to hand their hats on a softer schedule. The Phillies are 15-9 against teams over .500, while the Braves are 18-17. The Phillies are also 24-16 on the road, while the Braves are 27-16 at home. The Phillies play good teams well, and they perform on the road. There is also a run differential-difference of 66 runs in favor of the Phillies.
I priced this game at -105 for the Phillies. I understand them being the underdog against Fried, who is the better overall pitcher versus Nola. However, with their strong track record against him and the Phillies playing better baseball, the price on them is too good to pass up.
This game is much closer to even than the price indicates. Take the Phillies to +105.