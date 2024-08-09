MLB Picks Today, Best Bets, Predictions for Friday, August 9, 2024

Mitchell Parker is a fine starter, but he’s coming off a six-inning shutout against the Brewers. Now’s the time to go on the other side, as his xERA and SIERA sit in the mid-fours. He’s below average in every Statcast metric outside of extension, walk rate, and chase rate.

The Angels have a 103 wRC+ against lefties since the All-Star break, 3% above the league average. Since July began, Parker has made six starts, and the opposing offenses are 5-1 to the team total over. Parker put up a 7.89 ERA in July before that six-inning shutout against Milwaukee.

The Angels have the lowest walk rate and strikeout rate in the league since the All-Star break against lefties; they are making a lot of contact. Parker will fill the zone, but his strikeout rate is below 20%, and his overall stuff is below average. Another wrinkle: I hope Taylor Ward returns from paternity leave; he is projected to return today. I’m projecting three runs through 5-6 innings against Parker today with the potential for a blow-up outing.

The Angels should be able to keep the pedal on the gas against this Nationals bullpen. I can only back this Nationals bullpen when the key arms are available, but with multiple rain delays and playing a four-game series, this bullpen is wiped out. They have a 6.58 ERA over their last ten games, about when they traded away two relievers in Floro and Harvey.

Six relievers through 20+ pitches yesterday. Only Jose Ferrer (10.80 ERA) and Joan Adon (6.48 ERA) are on a good rest schedule. Even if Parker outperforms my projection, the Angels can put up multiple runs after he exists.

Soriano is also coming off a shutout outing, and the Angels bullpen is in a decent rest spot. The Angels pitching staff is not what I’m running to the window to bet; it’s the bats. They might win, but I have more faith in them scoring.