MLB Picks Today, Best Bets, Predictions for Friday, August 23, 2024

Was that our best bet of the season? We took the Astros at a great price of +140 and cruised to a 6-0 win. It was never a sweat, as once the Astros took control, the game was over, and the Orioles’ offense was nowhere to be found.

We stay with the underdog theme today with two teams at great prices. 1-1 today gets us in the green, making us profitable in five of our last six days. I want 2-0, let’s roll.

2024 Record: 104-108 (-7.78 U)

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Boston Red Sox @ 10:10 PM EST

Pitching Matchup: Ryne Nelson (4.35 ERA) vs. Brayan Bello (4.80 ERA)

I’m not sure if anyone has noticed, but Ryne Nelson is pitching out of his mind right now. The Diamondbacks have the better bullpen; they’ll have a pitching advantage this entire game. Both offenses are hot, but with the Red Sox struggles in Fenway this season, Arizona should win this game.

Ryne Nelson's four-seamer had 20" of iVB yesterday.



That would be the most vertical break of all SP's fastballs if it held through the season. 100th percentile. — Nick Pollack (@PitcherList) August 17, 2024

Induced vertical breaks on four-seam fastballs give the appearance of the ball “rising” to the hitter. In reality, the ball just isn’t dropping at an average rate due to gravity. The high spin keeps the ball up, so Nelson has been blowing it past hitters for a while now. He put up a 2.41 ERA in July and posted a 3.38 ERA through three starts in August. His strikeout rate is up, his Stuff+ is up, and he has 58 strikeouts to just 11 walks over his last ten starts.