MLB Picks Today, Best Bets, Odds, Predictions for Tuesday, September 10, 2024

It’s not as if he has electric stuff; he has a 94 Stuff+, which ranks 76th among 128 qualified pitchers with at least 90 innings pitched. His saving grace is his 52% ground-ball rate, which has kept him out of trouble all season. He’s rocking an 82.4% LOB rate, one of the highest in baseball. If he gets the perfect ground ball or the line drive out to keep runners from scoring, we tip our cap. It’s unlikely he’ll get the perfect bounce every time this year; it just is.

Chris Bassitt also has dominated the Mets. He’s a former Met and has leveled up every time he’s faced them. Through 86 PA against the Mets’ current roster, they are hitting an abysmal .179 with a .265 xwOBA. Alonso, Vientos, and Nimmo are hitless against him, and Lindor and JD Martinez are a combined 4-24 (.166).

DFS apps and the way these pitchers are priced have exposed something. The books think Bassitt has the better start today, as his fantasy score is four points higher, and his outs line is higher with a similar line on earned runs. Peterson’s line is shallow, a number he’s cleared in eight of his last ten starts, including seven straight. He doubled this line in his previous start, yet the books are confident in hanging an easy line for the team that’s won ten of 11 games.

They hung a 33 fantasy score for Bassitt, a line he’s failed to exceed in eight of his last ten starts. The books agree here: Peterson is completely overvalued by the market, and Bassitt’s matchup today needs more respect.

Bassitt is better in all the numbers I care about. He has a higher strikeout rate, lower walk rate, and Hard-Hit rate, the lower xERA and SIERA. Based on that, I make the Blue Jays the slight favorite in this game considering home field advantage as well. The Mets have the bullpen edge, but credit to the Jays, they have been much better since August 1 (3.90 ERA).

Neither offense was any good yesterday, putting up a .153 xBA, and the Mets only had three hits. During this win streak, the Mets have a 96 wRC+ against righties, below average in that span. The bats aren’t actually that hot; they keep winning.