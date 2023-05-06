MLB Picks Today, Best Bets, Odds, Predictions for May 6, 2023

We were so close to a four-game sweep. We cashed on our totals some of the easiest winners of the year. The A’s vs. Royal’s total ended at 20 runs; we had over nine. The Guardians vs. Twins game and then the Mets vs. Rockies game combined for three total runs. We took the under at 8.5 on both. Hunter Greene allowed two home runs, equaling five runs. That was enough for the White Sox to beat a Reds team who got out to an early three-run lead. It was a tough loss, but I’ll take a 3-1 day.

Today, we have two game picks and a PrizePicks entry. We typically fade rookie pitchers making their debut on the road, which JP France of the Astros falls into today. I researched it all morning; I’m unsure how long he goes. He hasn’t been a full-time start in the minors, so I don’t expect him to last very long. The weather is also calling for an under in that game, and line movement is not on our side. We are passing, but if you want to play the Mariners through the first five, you have my blessing. However, I will not today; I’ll be on more totals and a PrizePicks entry.

2023 Straight Plays Record: 50-42 (+4.69 U)

