MLB Picks Today, Best Bets, Odds, Predictions for May 5, 2023

The issue here is the Mets are overvalued in this spot, and the Rockies team total is at 3.5 but heavily juiced towards the under. I’m not confident in this Mets offense at all, especially on a travel day. I’d rather side with the under as a way to fade the Rockies’ offense but not tail the Mets’ offense, either.

Antonio Senzatela is not very good. I’m not here to pitch him as some great pitcher, but weirdly, he’s had some success against the Mets and at Citi Field. In 2021, he allowed two runs in four innings against the Mets at Citi Field. Back in 2019, he threw six innings of one-run ball at Citi Field. He had his worst outing against the Mets at Coors Field, so his overall numbers against the current roster aren’t great.

A .336 xwOBA and a .462 xSLG are below average, but the average exit velocity being under 90 MPH is a step in the right direction. Eduardo Escobar and Tommy Pham do a lot of the damage, and they likely won’t play against the right-hander. The Mets have a .712 OPS and 109 wRC+ against righties on the road. I don’t expect Senzatela to pitch well, but I expect three runs in five innings, which puts up on track for this under.

Kodai Senga has been decent in his first five starts in Major League Baseball. I’m not too worried about him, considering his matchup today should be his easiest. He’s facing a Rockies team that just played two straight series at home and now has to fly across the country to New York without an off day. That offense has a .632 OPS and a 70 wRC+ against righties on the road, and this is historically a bad spot for them.

The Mets have a top-10 bullpen in the league by every metric you’ll find, and they have all their best arms available today. The Rockies bullpen has some solid arms at the top; Jake Bird, Brent Suter, Daniel Bard, and Justin Lawrence will be available in this game. It’s also possible we’ll see Brad Hand, who did throw 20 pitches yesterday, but the last time he threw before was on April 30.

All we need is for Antonio Senzatela not to have a huge blow-up game. Runs should be limited in the later innings, and the weather conditions at Citi Field today aren’t supposed to be ideal. It projects as the worst run environment of the day, tied with Petco Park at -19% below average. I’m already seeing 8s in the market, so we have line movement on our side. I would still play it at 8 up to -105.