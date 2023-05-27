MLB Picks Today, Best Bets, Odds, Predictions for May 27, 2023

Chicago White Sox vs. Detroit Tigers @ 1:10 PM EST

Pitching Matchup: Jesse Scholtens vs. Michael Lorenzen

The model’s favorite play of the day. I was pretty shocked to see this show so much value considering the lack of shine from the pitching matchup. When I looked deeper into it, I agreed that the total was too high.

Jesse Scholtens is a relatively unknown name, but he’s been a solid arm in AAA for a couple of years now. His numbers don’t jump off the table because he’s not a high strikeout guy, but he’s got a knack for limiting hard contact, and he’s been showing it off in a limited sample.

He threw five innings against the Guardians on May 22, allowing just two hits and one earned run over five innings. He followed an opener, and the only run he allowed was on a wild pitch. In the majors so far, his Hard-Hit rate is at 30.4%, a tick lower than Twins closer Jhoan Duran. The same guy throwing 105 MPH fastballs and 100 MPH splinkers.

Pitchers do their jobs in many different ways. Scholtens relies heavily on his slider and fastball but will also mix in a curveball. The solid slider generates a 28% whiff rate and a .280 xwOBA. That’s his most used pitch at 45.2%. I’m not saying he’s due to dominate. As long as he doesn’t allow seven walks like Lucas Giolito, he should limit damage in his 4-5 innings of work against a Tigers offense with a 90 wRC+ at home this month and an 83 wRC+ against righties overall.

Michael Lorenzon is a slight wild card, but after allowing five runs in his last start, I think he bounces back. He attacks hitters like Alex Faedo, relying on a fastball, changeup, and slider. That recipe works well against this White Sox offense, as a clear plan exists to get these hitters out. Many of these White Sox are very good against one of those pitches, so the easy plan would be to use the other two. Faedo did this to a tee, and he pitched exceptionally well. The White Sox still have an 83 wRC+ in May against righties.

The Tigers’ bullpen remains legit, and they’ll all be ready to go today. They still rank 11th in ERA and fourth in WHIP. I have a good feeling that runs stop after Lorenzen exits the game. Conversely, the White Sox have their four best bullpen arms, all right-handed and available. The pitching matchup tomorrow is Dylan Cease versus Eduardo Rodriguez, so there is no excuse not to deploy every quality arm you have.