MLB Picks Today, Best Bets, Odds, Predictions for May 20, 2023

Chicago Cubs vs. Philadelphia Phillies @ 4:05 PM EST

Pitching Matchup: Jameson Taillon vs. Aaron Nola

The Phillies are in a rut at the moment. They’ve lost five straight games, including the series finale against the Rockies, swept by the Giants, then blown out yesterday by the Cubs. The pitching hasn’t been there, and the offense stopped yesterday. Can they write the wrongs against Jameson Taillon? I think they can, but it won’t be easy because the Cubs should provide plenty of run support for Taillon.

We have some very good weather conditions at Citizens Bank Park. Yesterday, Ballparkpal projected the run environment to be 4% below average. Today, that number is +4%, with the home run projection up 22%. Both Nola and Taillon have a ground-ball rate under 38%, so we should see plenty of balls in the air today on both sides.

The Cubs’ better split is against left-handed pitching, but they still are around league-average against right-handed pitching in May. They rank 14th in OPS and wRC+, and Nico Hoerner returning to the lineup is a well-needed boost.

Ian Happ is coming off a bad day yesterday, but there are few hitters in baseball better against righties this season; he’s slashing .348/.469/.548 against right-handers, but he’s 0-9 against Nola. I think he finally beats up on Nola with the way he’s hitting now. Hoerner and Swanson both see Nola well; expect the top of the Cubs lineup to do some damage against Nola.

It’s difficult to take Nola’s numbers against the current roster because it’s rare that he’s actually thrown against them. He started once against them last season, allowing four runs in six innings. This isn’t just a fade on Nola; this is also a fade on the Phillies bullpen. Not only do they rank 20th in ERA and 25th in WHIP, they had to shoulder seven innings yesterday, and Jose Alvarado is still on the IL.

On the flip side, Jameson Tailllon shouldn’t bode well against an angry Phillies offense. Taillon has really struggled against left-handed bats this season, and the Phillies’ main producers are mostly left-handed. Bryson Stott, Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber, and Brandon Marsh.