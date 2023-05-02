MLB Picks Today, Best Bets, Odds, Predictions for May 2, 2023

Hayden Wesneski is a fascinating pitcher. He burst onto the scene last season and became a dark-horse rookie-of-the-year candidate. I’m unsure if he exhausted his rookie status, but you get the picture. He’s a young arm with loads of potential and an incredible slider. The problem this season has been his four-seam fastball, which he throws 37% of the time. Opponents are hitting .400 against it. Even with these struggles, in his last three starts, he’s thrown 16 innings and allowed five earned runs against the Athletics, Dodgers, and Padres.

He’ll face a Nationals offense that’s 28th in wRC+ against right-handers with the sport’s lowest ISO (Isolated Power) today. This Nationals team has refused to hit right-handed pitchers all season long. Wesneski has allowed much more fly-balls this season, which shouldn’t hurt him much today with the wind.

Trevor Williams will go up against the Cubs, which could be the issue. However, while I don’t see him dominating, I don’t see him allowing enough runs for this total to go over. Throughout Trevor Williams’s career, he’s always had difficulties getting left-handed hitters out. Right-handed hitters on the other hand, posted a .617 OPS last season and a .679 OPS this season. He also threw seven innings of one-run ball against the Cubs last season. Through 94 PA, he’s posted a .336 xwOBA with an average exit velocity under 90 MPH. I think he can be moderately effective today.

Another reason why I like this under is both bullpens have their best arms available. The Nationals’ bullpen has a trio of solid arms. Mason Thompson, Hunter Harvey, and Carl Edwards Jr all have an ERA below 2.40. After that, it gets a bit tired. Luckily for them, all three are ready to go. The Cubs have had a rock-solid bullpen all season, and everyone will be available today.

With the wind blowing from left to right above 10 MPH, my confidence in the bullpens, solid starting pitching, and a Nationals offense that can’t hit righties, we are looking at an under. It also should be noted that on sharper books, this line has already filled to 8.5. Very confident playing at 9; if it gets to 8.5, a lower unit size.

The Pick: Cubs vs. Nationals Under 9 (-120) 1.2 U to win 1 U

Seattle Mariners vs. Oakland A’s @ 9:40 PM EST

Pitching Matchup: Bryce Miller vs. Mason Miller

System play! You might be tired of hearing that now, considering our systems have not started well. I will say that the “fading the rookie making his first start on the road” system has treated us well so far, and it was phenomenal last season.