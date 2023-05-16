MLB Picks Today, Best Bets, Odds, Predictions for May 16, 2023

Los Angeles Angels vs. Baltimore Orioles @ 6:35 PM EST

Pitching Matchup: Chase Silseth vs. Dean Kremer

This bet has a good chance of hitting later in the game, but the most significant edge is in the first half.

Chase Silseth has thrown eight solid innings this season, pitching to a 3.24 ERA. Even in a short sample, he’s had most of the balls bounce his way. His walk and strikeout rates are 14.3%, which is terrible on both sides. He has a 52% Hard-Hit rate, one percent higher than last year, where his ERA was 6.59. He has been unbelievable with getting the ground ball out in this short sample, but his ground-ball rate has been up 20% since last season. It’s such a small sample, but he hasn’t proven yet that he’s a long-term solution in the rotation for the Angels.

I don’t want to be disrespectful because he has good stuff. He’s only 22 years old and was pushed to the majors because his stuff can be very effective. The problem is that he hasn’t learned how to command it, and he’ll have one of his toughest challenges.

He threw against this Orioles team in July of last year, allowing four runs in four innings. He threw five shutout innings to start this year in 1-2 inning spurts, but his last start was the first time they extended him to three innings. He allowed six runs, three of them earned, against the Texas Rangers. The Orioles haven’t been very explosive against right-handers this season overall, posting a 97 wRC+. They are still a great offense, and they’ll face a pitcher that will do them a favor.

On the opposite side, Dean Kremer has rattled off back-to-back excellent starts against the Braves and the Rays. Incredibly, he could do this with the hard contact he consistently allowed. He willed his way to these two starts, but I have to figure the regression monster will get him today. His 6.96 xERA is one of baseball’s worst and is even higher than what it was in 2021 when he posted a 7.55 ERA.

He doesn’t have quality stuff or the command to weather the storm. The Angels’ offense is legit, ranking 10th in the league in wRC+ against righties and ninth in OPS. They actually out-rank Atlanta this season when facing right-handed pitchers.