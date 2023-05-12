MLB Picks Today, Best Bets, Odds, Predictions for May 12

Chris Bassitt is coming off a seven-inning shutout performance of the Pirates in Pittsburgh. He pitched exceptionally well outside of allowing four walks. He dominated the Pirates over two starts last year, so that wasn’t all that surprising. What would be surprising is if he can limit damage against a Braves lineup that has owned him in the past.

The quality of contact against Bassitt is strong. Through 60 PA against the Braves’ current roster, he’s rocking a .365 opponent batting average, .388 xwOBA, and a .499 xSLG while only striking out 16% of batters. He threw 15.2 innings over three starts against the Braves last season, allowing eight runs and 14 hits to give him a 4.60 ERA.

The Braves will face a worse version of Bassitt than they saw last season. The velocity on his sinker and cutter is sitting about two MPH lower than last season. His 5.16 xERA is the highest it’s been since 2016. He’s rocking the lowest strikeout rate since 2016 and the highest walk rate of his career. Bassitt is in the 35th percentile in Barrell%, and the Braves are in the 99th percentile. It won’t go well for him today.

Conversely, Spencer Strider is excellent, but the Blue Jays can hit anybody. Strider has been fantastic, but his xERA is a bit higher than last season. His velocity is down across the board, whether it be his fastball, slider, or changeup. The Blue Jays better split by wRC+ and OPS is against right-handers, and the Blue Jays are one of baseball’s best fastball hitters. I think they’ll give Strider a bit of trouble today.

The Blue Jays haven’t played many home games this year, but when they have, the bats show up. They have a 117 wRC+ against righties at home this season, good for seventh in the league. The Braves’ offense has rolled on the road, putting up a 117 wRC+ against right-handers. Both are top-five caliber offenses.

Are both bullpens good? Absolutely. Do any of them scare me when facing off against these two potent offenses? Absolutely not. If one of these starters pitches well, the offense rarely slows for the whole game with how good both teams are. The Rodgers Centre is also the fourth-highest projected run-scoring environment of the day on Ballparkpal.