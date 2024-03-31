MLB Picks Today, Best Bets, Odds, Predictions for March 31, 2024

I’ve been a believer in Tyler Wells for the past few seasons. The market has never really given him the respect he deserves. He’s not a high strikeout guy, and he doesn’t have electric stuff, but he continually turns in solid performances.

I also think the Orioles believe in him. Tyler Wells was demoted last season after fatigue got the best of him. He was having a near All-Star first half, pitching to a 3.18 ERA before a 7.07 ERA in the second half. The Orioles have established starters such as Dean Kremer and Cole Irvin, but they decided to go with Wells in game three.

Reid Detmers lines up on the other side. Detmers has trouble pitching on the road. I only bring up these splits when they are drastic; Detmers has a 5.10 ERA and 4.68 xFIP on the road compared to a 4.09 xFIP and 3.81 ERA at home.

The Orioles had the eighth-best offense by wRC+ against lefties last year, but this offense is better. They destroyed Sandoval, then Jose Suarez came in, and the result was the same.

Even if Detmers pitches well, I have zero faith in this Angels bullpen. Mike Trout will probably get his today, as he is 3-5 against Wells in his career, but that’s most likely it.

This writeup is shorter than usual because you didn’t need to read this to be on the Orioles. Everyone is on it, so we lose or win together.