MLB Picks Today, Best Bets, Odds, Predictions for June 5, 2023

The Blue Jays offense is the best against righties in the past two weeks. They get a pitcher who’s due for massive regression. On the flip side, the Astros’ offense is heating up, and they get to face a pitcher due for even more regression. I respect the bullpens, and while I do think this game eventually goes over, it’s the first five innings that should provide the offense today.

The model has these two teams exploding early, predicting 3.3 runs for both teams. 5.5 is a high total through five innings, but it’s high for a reason. Expect fireworks early.

The Pick: Astros vs. Blue Jays First 5 In Over 5.5 (-105) 1.05 U to win 1 U

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Texas Rangers @ 8:05 PM EST

Pitching Matchup: Adam Wainwright vs. Martin Perez

Adam Wainwright looks like a shell of his former self, as does Martin Perez. These are two pitchers in bad scenarios facing fantastic offenses. This is a recipe for runs both early and often.

We just spoke about Alek Manoah and his 6.42 xERA and how it ranks as one of the worst in baseball. Wainwright has been even worse, sitting with a 6.46 xERA. He’s been at his worst on the road this season, putting up a 7.39 ERA and a 6.75 FIP. I’m not sure how long he will last if we are honest with each other.

He’s only striking out 12.9% of batters, by far the lowest of his career. Hitters are teeing off his most used pitch, the sinker, and simply laying off the curveball. Why would they swing at it? His only other pitches are his cutter and fastball, which are also being destroyed. The loss of Yadier Molina is apparent, and father time has him throwing in the mid 80’s with his three variations of fastballs.

He’ll be facing a juggernaut offense. We typically hate taking a team to put up runs after putting up so many in their previous two games, but this Rangers team is different. They have too many good hitters from top to bottom. They were supposed to have a let-down game yesterday, but it again turned into a 12-run outburst. They also get to stay at home, where they have a .878 OPS, by far the best of any team.