MLB Picks Today, Best Bets, Odds, Predictions for June 28, 2023

All Bullpen Screenshots are courtesy of Rotowire.

Cincinnati Reds vs. Baltimore Orioles @ 7:05 PM EST

Pitching Matchup: Luke Weaver vs. Kyle Gibson

I seriously thought about betting every over in this series. We cashed both halves of the over in game one, but I had to stay away when I saw the two aces of each team squaring off yesterday. Today, both teams are throwing bottom-of-the-rotation arms when both offenses are due to explode.

Luke Weaver never has a good matchup, but Kyle Gibson certainly doesn’t. Normally I’ll queue up stats to get a larger sample, but June 6th is a very key date for the Reds. That’s when Elly De La Cruz was called up and changed the perplexity of this Reds lineup. Elly has shown to have some real early troubles against left-handed pitching, putting up a .286 OPS in 21 ABs. In 56 ABs against right-handed pitching, he’s slashing .357/.429/.679 with a 1.107 OPS. He’s a game-changer against right-handers. You also have Jake Fraley, posting a .913 OPS against righties compared to a .226 OPS against lefties. The Reds better split used to be against lefties, but we have to adjust now.

Since June 6, the Reds have the sixth-best wRC+ in baseball against right-handed pitching at 125. They have the third-ranked OPS and ISO (Isolated Power). They can hit the long ball and are going up against Kyle Gibson and his 4.48 xFIP, 4.92 xERA, and 4.78 SIERA. Nothing about Kyle Gibson impresses me right now. He’s in the bottom 25% in strikeouts, xERA, whiff rate, Hard-Hit rate; you name it. After facing a much better right-hander in Tyler Wells, Kyle Gibson should be in trouble today.

Luke Weaver is also in for a tough matchup. Funny enough, since June 6th, the Orioles sit right behind the Reds in wRC+ against right-handed pitching. They have been very aggressive, rarely taking walks to a 6.6%, ranking 28th in the league. Weaver is an aggressive pitcher who fills up the strike zone, only to be killed by hard contact, sitting in the 25th percentile. Weaver wants to throw strikes, and the Orioles hit strikes and hit them hard.

The Reds’ bullpen is completely wasted at this point. If they don’t get length from Weaver, which is doubtful, they will start throwing some guys we’ve never heard of. They have three of their best relief pitchers lined up on Baltimore’s side, but Gibson should allow plenty of damage anyway. I like the Reds to score early against Gibson, while the Orioles should be scoring all game.