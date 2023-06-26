MLB Picks Today, Best Bets, Odds, Predictions for June 26, 2023

The Pick: First 5 Over 5.5 (-115) – 0.575 U to win 0.5 U, Full Game Over 9.5 (-115) – 0.575 U to win 0.5 U

Chicago White Sox vs. Los Angeles Angels @ 9:38 PM EST

Pitching Matchup: Dylan Cease vs. Reid Detmers

This pick doesn’t show any value on the model; it’s more based on what I’ve seen from both starting pitchers and the Angels coming off a series at Coors Field. The model has also consistently hated Dylan Cease all year without change, so the fact this is showing no value on the over makes me like this under a lot.

Before we go any further, I’d be a crazy person to rely on Chicago’s bullpen. Will it do the job? Maybe. Do I have the mental fortitude to withstand it? Absolutely not. The Angels bullpen has looked better lately, but again, I won’t put my hard-earned money on anything that includes the White Sox bullpen.

Dylan Cease appears to be settling in. This month, he’s working with a 2.38 ERA with 32 strikeouts in 22.2 innings. It’s also been against some extremely good competition. The Tigers were easy, but the Marlins have been an above-average offense this season. He then rattled off 11.1 innings while allowing four runs with 19 strikeouts against the Rangers and Dodgers. When Cease is feeling it, there isn’t a lineup that could really scare me off him.

The Angels’ stats in the last 30 days are now a bit skewed after scoring 25 runs in one game in Coors Field with 32 runs in the series over three games. What we do know is they are loaded with right-handed bats. The lefties in the lineup are Shohei Ohtani, Matt Thiass, Mickey Moniak, and Eduardo Escobar. Moniak and Ohtani are great hitters, but I’m not too scared of Thaiss or Escobar. I bring these names up because Cease has been extremely challenging against righties his entire career. Even in a down year so far, he’s still holding righties to a .665 OPS.

The White Sox will face Reid Detmers, who is now on fire. He consistently averaged 95 MPH on his fastball, a full tick above last year. His slider has a 39% whiff rate with a .297 xwOBA, making it one of the league’s better sliders by a left-hander. His curveball is also generating a ton of whiffs with a .240 xwOBA. I don’t think the market has fully adjusted to how good he is because he struggled to start the year and holds a 4.02 ERA.

The “White Sox hit lefties” narrative is rather tired now. That’s when they had an MVP, Jose Abreu, with Tim Anderson hitting .330. Since May began, the White Sox have a 99 wRC+ against Southpaws. In the last 30 days, that’s fallen to a 77 wRC+. They have the second-lowest walk rate at just 4.8% in that span, which is the only way to beat Detmers. His main issue is his 9.1% walk rate, but the White Sox are an aggressive team that loves to chase. Detmers should be licking his chops at these White Sox hitters.