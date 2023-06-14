MLB Picks Today, Best Bets, Odds, Predictions for June 14, 2023

The Diamondbacks have a 122 wRC+ against lefties at home in the last 30 days. Ranger’s main pitch is his sinker, which is the Diamondback’s favorite pitch to hit. Especially Corbin Carroll, who’s rocking an absurd ten-run-value against that pitch. Ranger’s clear better split is against lefties, holding them to a .472 OPS this season and a .538 OPS last season. Righties can get to him, rocking an OPS over .800 this season and close to it last year. The Diamondbacks will fill their lineup with right-handed bats with clear better splits against lefties, and then they’ll have Corbin Carroll.

Merrill Kelly is cut from the same cloth as Jordan Montgomery, just really solid. The Phillies’ numbers against him are very good, but much of that comes from Trea Turner, who has owned him in the past. The rest of the lineup hasn’t seen him in years unless they played for other teams where the numbers are around league average.

The Phillies have a 113 wRC+ against right-handed pitchers on the road in the last 30 days. Very solid, but not to the level of Arizona against lefties. Kelly has the lower xERA and SIERA and is a slightly better pitcher overall. The edge isn’t enough for me to roll with them early, even though. I do think they take the lead through five innings.

I’m not here to take the Diamondbacks early because it doesn’t fit the system. The bullpen edge is marginal. Both have high-leverage arms available, and both are below-average bullpens. Maybe it’s due to past history and bias, but I’ll take the Diamondback’s arms over the Phillies.

I have the better offense in the Diamondbacks, who are hitting better in their current split, the slightly better starter, and a slightly better bullpen and home-field advantage. The mode loves the Diamondbacks today, pricing them at -168. I’ll take a stab at them.

The Picks: Diamondbacks ML (-135) 1.1 U to win 0.82 U

Colorado Rockies vs. Boston Red Sox @ 7:10 PM EST

Pitching Matchup: Austin Gomber vs. Garrett Whitlock

With all due respect, because these big leaguers are doing way better than me in life, Austin Gomber is not it. If I had to power rank every starting pitcher in Major League Baseball, Austin Gomber would be dead last. I knew I had to fade him in some format, but I looked deeper into Garrett Whitlock and was not impressed. Factor in bullpens that are now on the brink of collapse and great weather conditions; we have an over.