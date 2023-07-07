MLB Picks Today, Best Bets, Odds, Predictions for July 7, 2023

I think the Blue Jays rushed him. I don’t understand why the Blue Jays needed to do this, but it’s understandable when you consider they had a doubleheader yesterday. They were calling him up before they knew they would have one, so they must want to see him back before the All-Star break. If he’s fully back and turns everything around, so be it. It’s gambling, and I’m betting against it after watching his starts.

Alek Manoah had a 6.85 xERA before being sent down, sitting in the third percentile in Major League Baseball. His strikeout and walk rates are some of the worst in the league by Statcast percentile ranking, and he’s in the 25th percentile in Hard-Hit rate.

On the flip side, we have Alex Faedo, who is a young pitcher that I’ve taken a liking to. The results haven’t fully been there for him yet, sitting with an ERA above five. However, Statcast loves him. He sits with an xERA at 3.14 with a two percent walk rate and a strikeout rate above 25%. He doesn’t allow hard contact, and his main pitch, his four-seam fastball, has an opponent average of .191 and an xwOBA of .307. I think he has a relatively bright future ahead of him, and I think he’ll be effective today.

In the last 30 days, the Tigers have been better than the Blue Jays against right-handed pitching. They have a 101 wRC+ to the Blue Jays at 94. They have a .728 OPS compared to the Blue Jays at .702. They have a .170 ISO to the Blue Jays at .150. Over the full season, the Blue Jays are undoubtedly the better offense overall and against right-handed pitching, but the Tigers are performing better right now. That’s enough for me to bet them at plus money.

The Tigers’ bullpen is at an ideal rest point. Tyler Holten is extremely solid, so his being out of this one is not ideal. However, the team’s closer, Alex Lange, hasn’t thrown since July 1st, so he’s ready to go. Jason Foley should have arguably been the Tigers’ All-Star representative, and Jose Cisnero is also very good. This Tigers unit is a top-ten bullpen in the game, sitting at ninth in SIERA.

I’m high on the Blue Jays bullpen. They rank number two in SIERA but aren’t in a good rest spot. It’s not a bad rest spot either, as they should have Swanson ready to go, who is an elite arm. They did have to use the bulk of their bullpen yesterday, so we have to lower the projections slightly for this bullpen.