MLB Picks Today, Best Bets, Odds, Predictions for July 6, 2023

All Bullpen Screenshots are courtesy of Rotowire.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Los Angeles Dodgers @ 10:10 PM EST

Pitching Matchup: Johan Oviedo vs. Julio Urias

In my opinion, the line is the way that it is due to Julio Urias’ name value and its being the Dodgers. In no way, shape, or form do they deserve to be anywhere close to -240 or -250.

Julio Urias has not looked like himself all year, and then he hit the IL with a hamstring injury. He made one rehab start in A ball, throwing four innings and allowing one earned run while striking out eight batters. Then in his first start, he got bombed over three innings on July 1st. Eduardo Rodriguez had a similar path yesterday and was blown up by the Oakland A’s. Betting against pitchers returning from the IL can be profitable, but even if Julio Urias were completely healthy, I’d still see value in the Pirates.

Johan Oviedo and Julio Urias have not been all that different this season by ERA estimators. Urias sits at a 4.40 xERA, while Oviedo sits at a 4.49. Urias takes the lead in SIERA, sitting at 4.08 compared to Oviedo at 4.74. Urias has posted a 5.30 FIP and 4.23 xFIP, while Oviedo sits with a 4.05 FIP and 4.66 xFIP.

Urias doesn’t throw hard, but he creates well above-average spin, which gives his pitches more life than the radar gun will show. This season, the spin rates on all three of his pitches are down, leading to him being hit harder than he has in his entire career. Coming off an injury where the Dodgers will be sure to limit his pitch count, I don’t see him being incredibly effective today.

The Pirates have also seen him plenty of times. They already beat the brakes off him back on April 27. He threw 5.2 innings and allowed six runs on seven hits. This wasn’t some unlucky driven start; he posted a 7.15 FIP in that start. Over 70 PA against this Pirates’ current roster, which extends farther than that one start, Urias has allowed a .524 xSLG and a .378 xwOBA. To put that in perspective, Bo Bichette has a .375 xwOBA and a .523 xSLG this season. The only player without elite production against Urias in the lineup is Austin Hedges, which is usually the case against any pitcher (with respect to Austin Hedges, an incredible defender).