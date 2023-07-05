MLB Picks Today, Best Bets, Odds, Predictions for July 5, 2023

Houston Astros vs. Colorado Rockies @ 2:10 PM EST

Pitching Matchup: Chase Anderson vs. JP France

Just warning you now, this pick is going to make you sweat. The total is a touch too high, and I’m willing to bet it goes under.

Chase Anderson is on a stretch of horrific starts. He made his first appearance on May 3, and over five starts, he worked to a 1.31 ERA in 20.2 innings. He rattled off three starts at the beginning, allowing three runs in each of them, then proceeded to allow 22 runs in his last three starts to give him a 10.80 ERA in June. What version will we get today? My guess is we get a three-run, five-inning type performance.

Chase Anderson is not someone I have a ton of confidence in, but he’s not as bad as his last three starts would tell you, not even close. His xERA is 5.58, and his SIERA is 5.00. The best ERA estimators have him as a below-average starter, not one of the worst in the league. He’s facing a Houston offense that has found its stride, but it’s been mostly against lefties. In the last 30 days, the Astros rank 14th in wRC+ at 104 and 13th in OPS at .741. Solid, but not so explosive that it makes me nervous that Anderson has his fourth blow-up in a row.

JP France is on the other side; he has been pretty solid for the Astros. He’s not what his low three ERA says, but he can be effective, and his ERA estimators are all in the high three or low fours. That’s plenty good enough to face this Rockies offense on the road. Since May began, the Rockies have a 91 wRC+ against righties on the road, and it’s gotten worse since June. They have an 84 wRC+ against righties on the road, far below average.

The bullpens are a big reason I went with this under. This should be a good number as long as the starters don’t get destroyed. The Rockies’ best arms are completely ready to go, and if you’ve read my column for a while, you know my respect for them. Someone not listed is Justin Lawrence, who could realistically go two innings as he hasn’t pitched since June 28th. The Rockies have some solid arms and should limit damage after Anderson exits.

Minute Maid will also have its roof closed, which gives an added bump to the pitchers as well. The heat and wind with the roof open helps the offense, but they won’t have that at their disposal today.