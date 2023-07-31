MLB Picks Today, Best Bets, Odds, Predictions for July 31, 2023

All prop entries will be on PrizePicks: Here’s a link to get a 100% deposit match.

All Bullpen Screenshots are courtesy of Rotowire.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Washington Nationals @ 7:05 PM EST

Pitching Matchup: Corbin Burnes vs. Jake Irvin

It’s Corbin Burnes day! It’s not really Jake Irvin Day, but I still don’t believe in the Brewers’ offense.

The model continues to like Jake Irvin, routinely pointing to an under in the games he pitches in. This one is no different, as they have the total capped at 7.5 at -112 to the over. BetMGM also seems to like him, pricing his earned runs prop at 2.5 at -160 towards the under with a pitching outs line at 16.5 at -110. The book shows a likely outcome in 5-6 innings with two earned runs. If we get that, this under is in great shape. Burnes also has some good-looking props, with 1.5 earned runs and an 18.5 pitching outs line juiced towards the over at -145. By that logic, they see 6-7 innings of two-run ball.

The one redeeming quality about the Nationals’ offense is their lack of strikeouts. Going up against Burnes, they could put enough balls in play to start a rally. However, they have the lowest Hard-Hit rate in the month of July, and Burnes is rocking a 32% Hard-Hit rate, putting him in the 88th percentile. That’s an accumulation stat, including his rough start to the year. Everyone is talking about Blake Snell right now when Burnes has allowed six earned runs in 33 innings in July (1.64 ERA).

The Nationals’ offense is being placed in their worse split. This season, they have an 87 wRC+ against right-handed pitching, tied for the fifth worst in the sport. In the last 30 days, they have a 92 wRC+, which is better, but not by much. They are a much better offense against lefties (116 wRC+ last 30 days).