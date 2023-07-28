MLB Picks Today, Best Bets, Odds, Predictions for July 28, 2023

All Bullpen Screenshots are courtesy of Rotowire.

Detroit Tigers vs. Miami Marlins @ 6:40 PM EST

Pitching Matchup: Reese Olson vs. Braxton Garrett

Time for our get-back on the Tigers.

This line is way out of wack for multiple reasons. We don’t love taking teams after they’ve played a doubleheader and have to travel, but I’m assuming that’s baked into the line. We have a Tigers offense in their better split against a struggling pitcher and a rested bullpen behind a solid right-hander in Reese Olson. The public is hammering Miami for whatever reason, and I’m happy to scoop up the team that just lost two games in front of everyone.

Garrett doesn’t have a good matchup today against this Tigers offense. He has a real problem versus right-handed bats (.785 OPS), and we should expect the Tigers to stack seven right-handers today. The only lefties should be Riley Greene and Kerry Carpenter; both can hit left-handed pitching.

Garrett’s main issue has been pitching in Miami, where he’s rocking a 6.06 ERA compared to a 2.65 ERA. His splits get even weirder when we look at day games (2.20 ERA) and night games (6.35 ERA). This is a night game at home against a bunch of right-handed bats. After an excellent June, he’s had a terrible July, and his ERA estimators are confused about what he will be moving forward. His 3.28 SIERA is excellent, but his 4.63 xERA puts him in the 28th percentile. From an ERA standpoint, I think he’s a fine pitcher who will be hovering in the mid-fours.

Reese Olson will toe the rubber for the Tigers, who has developed into a decent arm for them. He has the same xERA as Garrett at 4.63, a similar strikeout rate, a higher walk rate, and a much lower Hard-Hit rate. These two pitchers are pretty equal, and he’s putting Miami in their worse split. It’s not a large sample, but his road appearances have been his best, putting up a 3.18 ERA compared to a 5.40 ERA at home.