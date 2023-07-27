MLB Picks Today, Best Bets, Odds, Predictions for July 27, 2023

All Bullpen Screenshots are courtesy of Rotowire.

Los Angeles Angels vs. Detroit Tigers @ 1:10 PM EST

Pitching Matchup: Shohei Ohtani vs. Michael Lorenzon

I wasn’t planning on re-betting the Tigers until I saw how the line adjusted in the Angels’ favor. We bet the Tigers at +100 yesterday. Before it was postponed, the Tigers closed at -110. With how Ohtani is pitching right now, is he 50 cents more impactful to the line than Sandoval? As much as I hate to say it, because we have Ohtani ERA in our season-long Prizepicks entry, he isn’t. Or at least, I’m willing to bet that he isn’t that much better than Sandoval. I don’t like betting doubleheaders, but I’m willing to be on the first game.

Ohtani is amid the worst stretch he’s ever had on the mound. He could completely write his wrongs today because he’s Ohtani, but I’m willing to bet it continues. He’s rocking a 7.71 ERA in his last three starts against the Pirates, Astros, and Padres. Two of those starts came at home, which is strange because he’s been so good at home. Today, he’s on the road, where he’s posted a 4.60 ERA.

He’s having problems locating his sweeper, which is a big issue considering his fastball velocity is down, and batters are smashing his sinker and cutter. He runs into big issues if he cannot get hitters to swing and miss at the sweeper. Detroit is an aggressive offense in general, but they should be able to note what’s happening with Ohtani and make the adjustment. He faced the Tigers last season when he was peak Ohtani and didn’t get out of the fifth inning after allowing three runs.

Sandoval has a better FIP than Ohtani but a lower SIERA. Regarding xERA, Ohtani is at 3.97, and Sandoval is at 4.28. The move from -110 for the Angels to -160 is an overreaction. The Angels could still win, but there is now more value on the Tigers than yesterday.

I also still want to tail Lorenzon against the Angels. There is no bad blood, but Lorenzon was an Angel in 2022, so it’s assumed there will be an extra kick of motivation combined with his name in the rumor mill for the trade deadline.