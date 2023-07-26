MLB Picks Today, Best Bets, Odds, Predictions for July 26, 2023

All Bullpen Screenshots are courtesy of Rotowire.

Los Angeles Angels vs. Detroit Tigers @ 6:40 PM EST

Pitching Matchup: Patrick Sandoval vs. Michael Lorenzon

I was immediately drawn to this line after watching last night’s game. It was a rollercoaster of a matchup, as the Angels held the lead for most of it before the Tigers put up a four-run eighth inning to tie it up. The Angels eventually outlasted the Tigers as they chose to use up their quality arms, while the Tigers opted for swingmen. Due to that, the Tigers own the better starting pitcher right now and a better bullpen. Also, we have a revenge narrative for Lorenzon.

There is no bad blood, but Lorenzon was an Angel in 2022, so it’s assumed there should be an extra kick of motivation combined with his name in the rumor mill for the trade deadline. I think he brings it today to entice a contender. I can’t quantify that; it’s more of a feeling. You can believe or not believe that, but here’s the data.

Lorenzon will never have great ERA estimators because of his inability to strike out batters at even an average rate. However, to have a SIERA, FIP, xFIP, and xERA all hovering in the low-mid fours with a strikeout rate in the 23rd percentile is pretty impressive. He’s well above average at limiting walks and around league average in ground ball and Hard-Hit rates. He’s not the 3.49 ERA that he’s shown, but he’s a slightly above-average pitcher. He’s also been on a tear trying to find a new team, not allowing a run in 18 innings in July.

It’s funny, you take Trout and Rendon out of the lineup, and the Angels lineup hasn’t missed a beat. They aren’t amazing, but over the last 30 days, they have a 108 wRC+ against right-handed pitching. Since July 4 (Trout went out July 3), they have a 111 wRC+ against righties, placing them 11th in baseball. It’s a good offense, no doubt about it, but it isn’t good enough to give them a major edge.

Lorenzon has been the slightly better pitcher this season. Lorenzon has the edge in both o my favorite ERA estimators, SIERA and xERA. Lorenzon doesn’t have a splits issue; he can get both righties and lefties out, while Sandoval’s clear worse split has always been right-handed bats.